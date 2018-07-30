Cemetery petition headed to Dobbins Heights council

A petition asking the Dobbins Heights Town Council to buy the town’s only cemetery for $1 — then seek grants to clean it up — has gotten off to a hot start. Harold Riley, who started the petition, said he had received 209 signatures as of Friday night, far more than he expected when he started last week. “It feels good to know that the community of Dobbins Heights is standing up for themselves and, not only for themselves, but for those that are resting in peace up there (at the cemetery),” Riley said. “Now (the council) can not only (hear) my voice but those of the community.” Riley presented his concerns about the state of the cemetery to the Town Council at its regular meeting earlier this month. The petition Riley will present to the council says his request is for “anyone with loved ones in the Dobbins Heights cemetery and who care about (its) up-keeping” and asks that the council buy the cemetery for $1, as Jane Mask, the granddaughter of the original owner, offered in an interview with the Daily Journal.

