Mekayla Brown stepped up to teach coding at summer STEM camp this week because she knew how to coach her peers better than the teacher did. Brown, 18, will attend college in the fall, but for now, she continues to enjoy technology classes at Richmond Community College’s summer camps. Over the course of nine years, Mekayla has racked up more than 800 STEM contact hours toward college credit. “I could really relate to (the students) because I’m only 18,” she said of stepping up to teach.