Sheriff Clemmons will lead state association, focusing on school and church safety

Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons has been being named president of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association. He was elected Monday and took the oath of office Tuesday night. Clemmons will serve for a year as the association’s public face, representing the state’s 99 other sheriffs and working with state and local officials to advocate for a better relationship between the public and their law-enforcement officers. Clemmons said that during his tenure, he would focus on school and church safety, gangs and opioid addiction.

