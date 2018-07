The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hamlet man accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of scrap materials and appliances. Jerry Neal Sweeny, 40, of Ponderosa Drive allegedly stole scrap pipe fittings, multiple air-conditioning units and a boat motor from the yard in front of Lassiter’s Surplus on Ellerbe Drive in Rockingham between May 23 and June 6. The owner valued the stolen items at $15,600, Major Jay Childers said Wednesday. Sweeny was arrested July 20.

