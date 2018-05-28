‘Outreach fair’ to help families in need

ROCKINGHAM — Families suffering medical, money, food or other crises may seek information and assistance Saturday during a multi-agency “community outreach fair.”

Representatives of several county family service agencies will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the Richmond County Health Department, 127 Caroline St.

“We hope (that) for this day … it makes it easier to get to one location” than to visit several places to seek help, said Kishi Tillman, family services manager for the Richmond County Homelessness Partners.

Tillman stressed that although “homelessness” was in the sponsoring partners’ name, any family facing a crisis could seek assistance.

“It’s going to be a grand event,” she said. Not only will service agencies be available, she said, but families will receive free hot dogs and be able to register for a number of giveaways.

Agencies attending the community fair will include Head Start, a preschool program for children in need; the Richmond County Health Department; local churches; and other social-service agencies that provide food, financial or transportation assistance, and low-cost medical or dental programs for families in need.