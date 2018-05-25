DOT seeks input on project priorities

ABERDEEN — The state’s transportation department will meet with area residents June 5 to see what road projects it should put at the top of its priorities list.

The meeting is one of 14 around the state, determined by NCDOT division. Residents of Richmond, Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph and Scotland counties will meet 5-7 p.m., at Division 8 headquarters, 902 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), Aberdeen.

Public comment will help the department draw up its newest State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year plan that identifies the financing needed for projects and schedules them for construction.

NCDOT combines data and local input to determine which projects will be built when, using a formula that focuses on reducing congestion, improving safety and promoting economic growth — not maintenance projects such as patching potholes, resurfacing roads or improving ditches.

Those who wish to attend and will need assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act may call Lauren Putnam, public involvement officer, at 919-707-6072 or email her at [email protected]

Those who do not wish to attend a public meeting may visit ncdot.gov/sti after June 4, to send messages to division planning engineers or complete short, interactive surveys to identify priority projects. The online survey will feature an interactive map noting proposed projects.

It also will display telephone numbers and addresses for local division planning engineers, should members of the public prefer more direct contact.

After the comment period ends July 9, NCDOT will tally data scores and local input to produce total project scores. It will release the list of top scorers in August.

