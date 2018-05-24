A red, white and blue thank-you

Christine Carroll | Daily Journal A boisterous set of 30 preschoolers from Mineral Springs Elementary School sings a medley of patriotic songs Thursday for a group of Cold War, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans gathered atRockingham's VFW Post 4023. Most of the songs included leaping, arms-out flying and patty-cake hand rolls. "All different colors / Be what you want to be ... / This is America to me," they sang after thanking the veterans for their service, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the national anthem. "I enjoyed it," Iraq vet Ben Thompson of Rockingham., a former Marine, said after the children finished singing and started tucking into hot dogs and chips. "It makes us feel like what we done means something. We had a purpose: seeing them grow up (and) live in the Land of the Free." Christine Carroll | Daily Journal A boisterous set of 30 preschoolers from Mineral Springs Elementary School sings a medley of patriotic songs Thursday for a group of Cold War, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans gathered atRockingham's VFW Post 4023. Most of the songs included leaping, arms-out flying and patty-cake hand rolls. "All different colors / Be what you want to be ... / This is America to me," they sang after thanking the veterans for their service, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the national anthem. "I enjoyed it," Iraq vet Ben Thompson of Rockingham., a former Marine, said after the children finished singing and started tucking into hot dogs and chips. "It makes us feel like what we done means something. We had a purpose: seeing them grow up (and) live in the Land of the Free."

