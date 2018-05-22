Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charges man with rape; another with selling meth, coke

Gatewood Gatewood

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man is facing a rape charge following an arrest by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Travis Dewayne Gatewood, 35, allegedly raped a woman at some point between April 1 and May 18, according to a warrant for his arrest.

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree forcible rape.

According to North Carolina general statues, this charge carries the implication that the perpetrator either: had intercourse with the victim against their will by threatening them with a dangerous weapon; inflicted serious injury upon the victim; or was helped by another person in committing the rape.

The warrant was not clear on which action was allegedly taken.

Gatewood is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

He was incarcerated for a month in 2009 after a misdemeanor conviction for communicating threats, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. Since then, Gatewood has been convicted of a felony breaking and entering charge in 2009 and a misdemeanor hit and run charge in 2010, and was sentenced to probation for both of these offenses.

Man charged with selling meth, coke

Deputies arrested Frank Worth Chappell, 53, of Clemmer Road in Rockingham, following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine and cocaine earlier this month. Chappell allegedly sold a total of 10.9 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions between Dec. 8 and May 3, according to warrants for his arrest. He also allegedly sold 3.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant between Feb. 24 and May 3.

He is charged with six felony counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and three felony counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Chappell was given a $75,000 bond according to warrants, but was not taken into the Richmond County Jail, according to the jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Chappell has served time in prison for multiple felony convictions dating back to November 1994 when he began a 4-year and 7-month stint in for consolidated sentences of forgery and breaking and entering, according to state records. He served 11 months in prison following a February 2002 conviction for fraud and a December 2000 conviction for larceny.

Most recently, Chappell served eight months in prison for a January 2007 conviction for fraud.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Gatewood https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_travisgatewood.jpg Gatewood