Man wanted in machete assault caught speeding

Hubbard Hubbard

ELLERBE — An Ellerbe man wanted in a February machete attack was arrested after he was caught speeding.

A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol clocked Shamique Divine Hubbard, 28, of Rummage Packhouse Road, driving more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on U.S. 73, according to warrants. Hubbard allegedly attempted to escape when the trooper tried to pull him over.

Upon arrest, he was found to be wanted on charges stemming from a Feb. 9 violent assault on woman. Hubbard allegedly attacked a woman with a machete, inflicting what the warrant only describes as a “serious injury.” He also allegedly pushed the woman and threatened her with a .32-caliber handgun, according to the warrants.

Hubbard was arrested May 10 and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the assault charges.

He has a court date set for June 6 for the charge of fleeing arrest, as well as a traffic violation of the same charge.

Online court records show Hubbard is also facing three other misdemeanor charges — injury to personal property, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer — and a slew of traffic violations and infractions: speeding; possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area; giving fictitious information to an officer; aggressive diving; failing to heed a light or siren; failing to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Hubbard has no previous convictions in the state.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Hubbard https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_shamiqehubbard.jpg Hubbard