County gets grant for airport upgrades

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has taken another step toward clearing the way for more business to land in the area.

The N.C. Board of Transportation awarded $39,000 to the county to clear obstructions and replace sections of the surrounding fence which will allow the county to receive more grant funding in the future.

County Manager Bryan Land said the majority of the money will be used to replace six-foot tall fencing with eight-foot fencing, an FAA requirement. Remaining funds will be used to clear vegetation at the end of runway 14 which will allow planes to use more of the runway when landing and taking off without the risk of hitting trees. Sam Haigler, who helps manage the airport, said larger jets aren’t able to land on the strip due to the height of the vegetation.

The grant comes as the $1.3 million project to resurface the airport’s apron comes to a close. Land said portions of the asphalt that was replaced was more than 60 years old.

“I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the last 10 years at the airport with very minimal tax dollars being utilized,” Land said in an email, referring to the number of grants received. “I am thrilled the paving project is nearing competition, we can now operate at a normal level without having to be obstructed by the different construction phases.”

Richmond County is one of 19 other North Carolina airports to receive funding from the DOT following the department’s April and May meetings. The department doled out $10.2 million to provide support for airports across the state.

Other regional projects funded included $1.44 million to rehabilitate the Moore County Airport’s drainage system, $275,000 for “localizer replacement” at the Lauinburg-Maxton Airport, $623,000 for terminal building site improvements at the Lumberton Regional Airport and $37,000 for new perimeter fencing around the terminal at the Anson County Airport, according to a press release.

