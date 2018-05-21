‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign kicks off

HAMLET — Officers from Richmond County’s three law-enforcement agencies launched the “Click It or Ticket” local campaign Monday morning, handing out 20 citations from seat belt violations.

The three-agency “saturation patrol” — which involved Hamlet and Rockingham Police, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office — was part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on U.S. 74 Business, on the western limit of Hamlet.

Besides the seat belt citations, Hamlet Capt. Randy Dover said, officers delivered four citations to drivers with revoked licenses, two to drivers whose vehicles’ lights did not function properly, two to drivers whose registrations had lapsed and one to a driver whose vehicle was overdue for an inspection.

“Click It or Ticket” will run statewide until June 3.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained. Children younger than 8 must be in child safety seats or booster seats unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

Cars at the heart of couple’s fray

A couple’s argument over keys and cars Sunday led to the man’s arrest on misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

Cleo James Wall, 30, of West Hamlet Avenue, was arguing with his girlfriend when he grabbed her cellphone and keys, a police report shows. In response, the woman began unbolting the license tags from the vehicles in Wall’s backyard, the report shows.

When police intervened, the report says, Wall tried to grab the license tags himself, delaying the responding officers’ investigation.

Wall was booked into the Richmond County Jail in lieu of $500 secured bond. His girlfriend was not charged.

Family dispute sparks arrest

A Hamlet woman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon Saturday after using a knife to intervene in an argument between her parents, police reports show.

Christina Nicole Quick, 28, of West Hamlet Avenue also was arrested on outstanding warrants alleging resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors.

Quick’s father, Herbert Quick, requested filing of a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon after his daughter chased him from the family home, brandishing a knife, a police report shows. No physical contact between the two occurred, the report said.

Christina Quick was jailed in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.

Domestic fight yields two arrests

A man and woman living together on West Hamlet Avenue both were charged with assault Saturday, after police followed up on reports of domestic violence.

Christine Mitchell Byrd, 42, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, police reports show. Her partner, Arthur Wayne Smith, 53, was charged with assault on a female. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police took both to the Richmond County Jail, where they were being held without bond.

Beer can leads to series of charges

A Rockingham man has been charged with driving while impaired and a number of other counts after an officer conducting a routine traffic stop Saturday spotted an open beer can in the man’s vehicle.

David Allen Perdue Sr., 55, of Lila Lane, also was charged with failing to have a valid driver’s license, driving with an open container of alcohol, and failure to burn his headlamps and rear lamps. His arrest occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Perdue was released to a coworker after several sobriety tests, police reports show. Driving while impaired is a misdemeanor offense.

After police returned to Perdue’s vehicle — which remained on West Hamlet Avenue, where it had been stopped — they added charges of using fictitious tags and use of improper equipment because the driver’s side door appeared to grate against the truck’s tires, the arrest report shows.

Stop yields assault, larceny arrests

A police officer responding Friday to a traffic stop at Burger King instead found 34-year-old Jarrod Gatewood and arrested him on outstanding warrants charging simple physical assault, communicating threats and larceny, all misdemeanors.

Gatewood, who has no known address, was taken to the Richmond County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Man shot in right leg

A Hamlet man told police Thursday that he had been walking from King to Spring Street when a bullet pierced his right leg.

The victim said he did not know who had shot him, Capt. Randy Dover reported Monday. The incident was not life threatening, Dover said.

Police did not release the victim’s name or age.

Traffic stop yields drug cache

Marquise Montel Manning, 22, of Old Gibson Road was charged with felony possession of cocaine and one count of simple possession of marijuana after a May 15 traffic stop on East Main Street, Capt. Randy Dover reported Monday.

Dover could not say how much cocaine police recovered but did say that any amount would lead to a felony arrest.

Police detained Manning after an officer pulled him over because his car lights did not function properly and then smelled marijuana, Dover said. A search revealed the presence of both drugs, he said.

Manning was jailed lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Shooter blows out car window

Responding to a call to the Washington Court Apartments at 10:34 p.m. May 7, Hamlet police discovered a parked car whose back window had been shot out, as well as a damaged apartment window, Capt. Randy Dover reported Monday.

Police thinks the same person fired both damaging shots but could not say for sure, Dover said. Several residents of the apartments on Washington Street said they had heard shots but reported no further details, he said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_hamletpd.jpg

Staff reports

Compiled by Christine Carroll, staff writer. Reach Carroll at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Compiled by Christine Carroll, staff writer. Reach Carroll at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]