2 charged in Rockingham store break-ins

ROCKINGHAM — Police charged a man and a teenager last week wanted in connection to five store break-ins between March 27 and April 25.

According to arrest warrants, 20-year-old Travis Lee Austin Bennett Radford and 17-year-old Tito Jermaine Ray, both of Rockingham, conspired to commit three of the break-ins, with Radford committing the other two on his own.

Radford and Ray are accused of breaking a window March 27 at Citi Trends on East Broad Avenue and stealing necklaces valued at $300. The pair went back to the same store April 12, again breaking a window and stealing watches — in addition to more necklaces, according to warrants.

On April 17, Radford allegedly broke in to two different Rockingham stores — Conner’s Convenience Store and the Save More gas station, both on East Broad Avenue — by again breaking a window or glass door. He stole four packs of Newport cigarettes and a six-pack of Bud Light Platinum from Save More and 12 cigarellos from Conner’s, according to the warrants.

Then on April 25, the pair allegedly broke in to Big Papa’s Barber Shop on Washington Street in Rockingham by breaking a window. They allegedly stole canned drinks, candy and an electric razor worth a total of $132.

Police arrested the pair on May 9. Radford is charged with five felony counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He is additionally charged with three felony counts of conspiracy to break and enter and five misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property.

Ray is charged with three felony counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy to break and enter, as well as three misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property.

Radford was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond, Ray under a $20,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Neither has any prior convictions, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

