Deputies charge 3 with child abuse

Austin Campbell and Jade Brigman are two of three adults recently charged with child abuse by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Austin Campbell and Jade Brigman are two of three adults recently charged with child abuse by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals following an investigation into child abuse on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On April 18, a man reported to deputies that he received a text from Jade Chantelle Brigman, 25, of Country Canyon Drive in Rockingham, saying that she had “disciplined” their 5-year-old child with a wooden spoon after catching the child fighting with another child, according to a search warrant. Brigman told the father, the warrant continues, that she hit the other child in the face with an open hand and hit their child with the spoon twice. Their child then hit her in the stomach, prompting Brigman to hit the child three additional times with the spoon.

The warrant states that Brigman told the father that the child had severe bruising, prompting him to take the child to the hospital. The hospital then contacted the Department of Social Services and the sheriff’s office. Brigman’s arrest warrant describes the child’s injuries as “severe bruising, contusions and abrasions.”

Deputies arrested Brigman on Tuesday and charged her with one felony count of child abuse and one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

She has been released from the Richmond County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Brigman has no prior convictions, according to state records.

On April 26, detectives responded to the same home, 80 Safie Second Ave., in regard to another assault on a child. Felicia Brigman Frey, 28, of Derby Road in Jackson Springs, told detectives that she had learned that Austin Ray Campbell, 28, of 3rd Avenue Pee Dee, had beaten her child while babysitting, causing severe bruising, according to the search warrant.

Frey told investigators that she was originally told her child had fallen off of an electric motor bike, the warrant states, but that her child later told her Campbell had created the bruises as punishment for turning off the water heater. Brigman said she witnessed Campbell spank the child.

Deputies obtained photographs of the child’s injuries.

Campbell is alleged to have assaulted three children, ages 5, 5 and 2, causing “severe contusions, abrasions and psychological trauma.” He was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone, according to warrants for his arrest.

Deputies arrested Campbell on Monday, charging him with three felony counts of child abuse, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possessing of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail on a $180,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Court records show Campbell is also facing: five felony counts each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense; one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle; and misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property, and violating probation.

Campbell has never been incarcerated but was convicted in October on one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, for which he was sentenced to probation, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Frey was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Warrants were not available for her on Thursday.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Austin Campbell and Jade Brigman are two of three adults recently charged with child abuse by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_childabuse.jpg Austin Campbell and Jade Brigman are two of three adults recently charged with child abuse by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.