Lemonade Club raises money for cancer research

Contributed photo The Cordova Middle School Lemonade Club recently raised hundreds of dollars to go toward children’s cancer research. Contributed photo The Cordova Middle School Lemonade Club recently raised hundreds of dollars to go toward children’s cancer research.

CORDOVA — Armed with a business plan and seed money from principal Ron Ransom, Cordova Middle School’s Lemonade Club has raised hundreds of dollars to support research into children’s cancer.

The group first gathered in October 2017, inspired by cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott of Connecticut, who raised more than $1 million to support a cure before she died from neuroblastoma in 2004, at age 8.

They drafted a business plan, which won the approval of Ransom, as well as local grocery stores and community members who made donations to get the club started.

Members then developed a recipe, calculated the price per cup and began to sell their product at school baseball, softball and soccer games. After the games, they broke down and cleaned up their selling space.

Chris Turner, financial adviser to the fraternal insurance organization Modern Woodmen of America and owner of Twisted Treats, taught club members the meaning of such business terms as “profit margin” and “loans,” and matched $500 worth of sales.

Proceeds will be go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and to Cordova Middle School.

