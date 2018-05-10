Pee Dee recreation flow dates announced

Daily Journal file photo Duke Energy has scheduled 11 flow releases into the Pee Dee River south of the Tillery Hydro plant between May and September for recreational fishing, boating and paddling. Daily Journal file photo Duke Energy has scheduled 11 flow releases into the Pee Dee River south of the Tillery Hydro plant between May and September for recreational fishing, boating and paddling.

MOUNT GILEAD — Duke Energy has scheduled 11 flow releases into the Pee Dee River beneath the Tillery Hyrdo plant for recreational boating and fishing, the company announced Thursday.

The flow releases are targeted to range from 800 to 1,000 cubic feet per second, which Duke officials say “is suitable for beginner and intermediate boaters and paddlers.

The scheduled dates for the the releases are Saturdays throughout the summer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: May 19, 26; June 9, 23; July 7, 14; Aug. 11, 25; and Sept. 1, 8.

“These scheduled recreation flow releases are intended to provide reliable flows for outdoor enthusiasts to plan their trips,” John Crutchfield, director of public safety and recreation planning services for Duke Energy, said in a statement. “This is the second year of scheduled releases under the new federal hydro operating license, and we encourage the public to take advantage of the planned flows.”

The releases are part of the operating license for the Tillery Hydro Plant issued in 2015 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Under the new license, Duke Energy formed a collaborative stakeholder team to develop a recreation release plan to guide scheduled flows in the new license term.

Duke Energy will monitor key access areas on each scheduled flow release date along a 12-mile reach of the Pee Dee River below Tillery Dam. Information will be collected to gauge user activity and gather feedback from users on their trip experiences with the releases.

Interested users can obtain more information, including the rate of each flow release, at duke-energy.com/lakes.

