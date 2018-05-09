Deputies: Domestic violence call leads to drug discovery

Martin Martin

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a Wadesboro man on drug charges following a domestic violence call.

Deputies received a call at 10:03 a.m. that a domestic violence incident — possibly involving someone being shot — had taken place on Little Street in West Rockingham, according to an arrest report.

James Allen Martin, 37, was seen leaving the home in the alleged victim’s vehicle and was stopped. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found 3.8 grams of cocaine and 10.3 grams of marijuana, according to the report.

Martin is charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge said the victim of the original domestic violence call declined to press charges.

Martin was placed under a $5,000 secured bond at the Richmond County Jail.

He has been incarcerated several times, dating back to October 1999 when he was convicted in Anson County of fraud and sentenced to five months in prison, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

In 2007, he served six months in prison for two felonies: breaking and entering in Stanly County; and maintaining any place for a controlled substance in Anson County.

In February 2012, Martin served six months for misdemeanor convictions of communicating threats, driving with a revoked license, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and one felony conviction of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, state records show.

OTHER ARRESTS

— On April 26, deputies arrested Lonnie Russell Burroughs, 38, of Pine Ridge Drive in Rockingham for being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, according to a press release.

He is charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also facing two counts of misdemeanor larceny, one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer and a traffic citation for providing false information to an officer.

Burroughs was arrested and booked into the Richmond County Jail under $25,000 secured bond.

Burroughs has a history of felony convictions dating back to August 1996 when he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of damaging personal property for which he served two years in prison.

In March 2003, he was convicted of four felonies: three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle. These charges were added to June 2001 felony convictions of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. He served a combined 11 years and 10 months for these offenses, according to state records.

— Deputies also arrested Anthony James Eastridge, 47, of Maple Street, Rockingham, on April 18 at approximately 4:50 p.m. on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on jail property, according to a press release. Eastridge was allegedly found in possession of Suboxone strips.

He is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Eastridge was arrested and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

He has never been incarcerated but has been convicted of six driving-related misdemeanors dating back to 1990, as well as one gun charge and one charge of harboring an escapee. Those driving offenses include driving while impaired, reckless driving, hit and run, and three convictions for driving with a revoked license, according to state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

