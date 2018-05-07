Warrants: Man hit officer, stole cuffs

Griffith Griffith

ROCKINGHAM — Police arrested a man last week who was wanted on charges stemming from a violent altercation with an officer in July, and who has an extensive history of breaking and entering convictions.

Victor Senquohn Griffith, 24, of Goodman Street in Rockingham, allegedly hit, scratched, and pulled out the hair of a female police officer as she was trying to arrest him before running away, according to a warrant for his arrest. Warrants also charge Griffith with giving the officer a fake name four times and with stealing a set of handcuffs, valued at $24, during the same incident.

Eight days prior to this altercation, Griffith allegedly stole a crew shirt from Walmart valued at $19.93 and damaged an interior wall in the store, warrants show.

Griffith is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a government official and injury to real property, and two misdemeanor counts each of resisting a public officer and larceny. He is additionally charged with a traffic violation for providing fictitious information to an officer.

On Monday, Griffith was in Richmond County Superior Court for multiple felony charges, for which warrants were not available at the county clerk’s office. He faced two felony counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, violating probation and violating probation from another county. He also faced felony charges of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and one misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $140,000 secured bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.

Griffith has been convicted of felony breaking and entering charges 11 times since 2012 in both Richmond and Scotland counties, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 10, Griffith committed seven break-ins, for which he was given probation in July 2013. Then, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, 2015, he committed three more, plus related charges, and again sentenced to probation, records show.

He is currently serving a 36-month suspended sentence stemming from a September 2016 conviction for two felony charges each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering when he was arrested on May 1. He has never been incarcerated for these convictions, according to state records.

