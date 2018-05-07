Hamlet woman shot celebrating Cinco de Mayo

HAMLET — The clock was closing out on Cinco de Mayo when someone shot a 28-year-old Hamlet woman in the left leg, Detective Capt. Randy Dover reported Monday.

When police arrived, the woman already had been taken to Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, Dover said. Only one partier remained at the scene of the shooting — the front porch of a duplex at 315 Buttercup Drive in South Hamlet.

Neither that witness nor the victim, questioned later, provided police with details of the incident, Dover said.

All police know is that someone shot the woman.

They do not know whether she was the intended victim or was shot by accident.

They do not know how the shooter approached her.

They do not know who called police.

They do know — but will not release — the type of gun the shooter used, Dover said, and that the woman was shot in the lower left leg as she and others celebrated the Mexican holiday.

None of the partiers was Hispanic, Dover said, although the holiday marks the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Dover said police were frustrated by the lack of information, adding that even what they had been told was contradictory.

“It’s frustrating when people won’t talk to us,” Dover said. But “we’re still investigating.”

Police have expressed similar frustration while investigating other incidents over the past year, including the shooting death of Tierrell Martin last June at the Circle B convenience store. No charges have been filed in that case.

By Christine S. Carroll Staff Writer

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

