Richmond County Sheriff appointed to state Juvenile Justice Planning Committee

RALEIGH — Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. was recently appointed to a state committee on juvenile justice by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Clemmons is one of 18 members appointed to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee, the governor’s office announced in a press release Thursday.

“It is an honor to be considered for the position by the governor and to serve not only Richmond County but the state of North Carolina,” Clemmons said Monday afternoon. “I’ll try to do my best.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website: “The Juvenile Justice Planning Committee provides resources for youth who are at-risk of becoming delinquent due to individual, school, family, peer or community factors. These resources provide services for youth who are delinquent, undisciplined, or involved in the juvenile court process from intake through aftercare.”

He has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and was first elected as sheriff in 2011.

Representatives on the committee come from a variety of backgrounds in government and community involvement, including two judges and a county commissioner.

Of the other appointees, there are five from Durham, three from Raleigh, two each from Charlotte and Wilmington and one each from Wilson, Sylva, Hickory and Kinston.

In the same press release, the governor’s office also announced appointments to the N.C. Industrial Commission, Early Childhood Advisory Council and the N.C. Marriage and Family Therapy Licensure Board.

“These appointees bring important experience and knowledge to key state boards and commissions,” Cooper said in a statement. “I appreciate their willingness to serve our state and look forward to working with them to build a better North Carolina.”

Last year, Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump was appointed to a six-year term on the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and former Rockingham mayor and state senator Gene McLaurin was appointed to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

