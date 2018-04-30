Norman stages a chick’n pick-n good time

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Matt Hatley of Woodpecker Products carves a hummingbird with a chainsaw at the first Chick-n Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree in Norman on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Matt Hatley of Woodpecker Products carves a hummingbird with a chainsaw at the first Chick-n Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree in Norman on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newelle Gallimore, 75, a lifelong Norman resident, dances to the music at the first Chick-n Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree in Norman on Saturday. Gallimore said, “Anywhere there’s good music, I’ll be there.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newelle Gallimore, 75, a lifelong Norman resident, dances to the music at the first Chick-n Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree in Norman on Saturday. Gallimore said, “Anywhere there’s good music, I’ll be there.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bobby Kellam’s 1963 Ford Galaxy R-Code, the same model in which he drove his wife of 50 years when they were teenagers, was on display, hood popped, at the Norman jamboree on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bobby Kellam’s 1963 Ford Galaxy R-Code, the same model in which he drove his wife of 50 years when they were teenagers, was on display, hood popped, at the Norman jamboree on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Local singer-songwriter Abigail Dowd performs on the Norman Stage. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Local singer-songwriter Abigail Dowd performs on the Norman Stage.

NORMAN — “Every time I play this song, I say it’s about a little town nobody’s ever heard of,” singer-songwriter Abigail Dowd said Saturday, leading into her song “Some Devine” at Norman’s first Chick-n Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree.

The event drew a crowd of more than 300 to the Norman Stage for live music, refurbished classic cars, a lineup of top-of-the-line tractors and 25 vendors selling handmade products. Families set up lawn chairs to take in the mild spring day and enjoy ice cream and other treats.

The talk of the classic-car display was Bobby Kellam’s recently acquired 1963 Ford Galaxy R-Code.

Kellam, 69, of Biscoe, went on Craigslist to find parts for his car’s power-steering system.

When he answered an ad, the seller mentioned a car he hadn’t seriously considered selling yet but said he was open to offers. The man sent Kellam pictures, and Kellam couldn’t believe what he saw: the car he had when he was 16, the one he taught his future wife, who is from Ellerbe, to drive as a teenager.

“If I could have found any car I wanted, it would have been this one, and I found it by accident,” he said.

The seller had bought the car in 1996, finished refurbishing it by 2004 and had kept it “immaculate” ever since, Kellam said. The fact that the asking price was something he could afford made the car essential.

“I can’t believe I found it that easy,” he said.

Everything on the car was made by Ford except for the seat covers, the dome lights in the backseat and the taillight rings.

The car, which sold for $3,200 new, has a history of its own. The original owner drag-raced it in the ‘60s and ‘70s in New Jersey, setting speed records and winning competitions in the area, according to newspaper clippings that followed the car through each owner.

This year is Kellam and his wife’s 50th anniversary, and when asked what she thought of it, Kellam said, “she’s fine with it.”

“She likes old cars too,” Kellam said reassuringly. “We just cruise within 25 miles because it probably gets seven miles to the gallon.”

As for the rest of the festival …

“For our first one, I think it turned out great,” said Mayor Kenneth Broadway, who promised “more of everything next year.”

Peggy and Dave Andersen, 80 and 85 years old, respectively, of Rockingham said their daughter texted them to say they had to get out to Norman on Saturday afternoon.

Dave Andersen said it was his first outing in a while —“If I have to walk, I’m not interested,” he said — but he made an exception for the live music.

His favorite show was the Rusted Rails, he said, because they were the loudest act — which Peggy Andersen said was only because he’s hard of hearing. The Norman Stage was a great setting for the event, she said:

“It’s a bit low-key, but it’s very nice.”

