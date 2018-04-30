CYNTHIA HARRELL

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Mrs. Cynthia McKenzie Harrell, 67, of 258 Hatcher Road, Rockingham died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Richmond County on Oct. 23, 1950, the daughter of John and Rachel Skipper McKenzie.

Mrs. Harrell was a member of First Assembly of God, Rockingham.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at First Assembly of God Church. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Gene Alexander and Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating.

Survivors include Mrs. McKenzie’s daughter, Rachelle Jenkins (Junior), of the home; brother Malcom McKenzie (Denise) of Rockingham; granddaughter Kayla Jenkins of Ocala, Florida; and her pet, Kisses.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.