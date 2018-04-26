Women’s conference at First Harvest Faith Christian Center

Daily Journal file photo Community Church, East Rockingham Daily Journal file photo Community Church, East Rockingham

Saturday

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, 7 p.m., camp meeting. Pastor Johnny Johnson will speak.

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Soup and salad lunch sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade soups; gelatin, chicken and pasta salad; turkey and ham sandwiches. Delivery for orders of five or more. Eat in or take out. Proceeds will go to the church’s annual Thanksgiving meal for the community. Call 910-997-5790.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham, dinner sale, 10:30 a.m. until. Eat in or take out two meats, two vegetables, bread, dessert and drink. Menu: fried or baked chicken, pork chop, fish or stew beef; cabbage, corn, slaw, baked beans, string beans, potato salad. Sandwiches also available. Delivery for orders of five or more plates. Call 910-895-1739, 910-997-5313.

Saturday and Sunday

FIRST HARVEST FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER, 178 Batton Road, Hamlet, women’s conference: “Sisters Making a Way Out of No Way by the Grace of God.” Speakers: 7 p.m. April 27, Prophetess Eugenia Burney; 5 p.m. April 28, Sister Delores Green; 3 p.m. April 29, evangelist Betty Crudup.

QUARTERLY UNION/SOLID ROCK HOLINESS CHURCHES, Morning Star House of Refuge Holiness Church, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet. Youth program, 3 p.m. Saturday; Sunday School, morning worship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Local churches involved are Morning Star and St. Marys Holiness Church, Hamlet.

Sunday

DISTRICT 5 GROUP MISSIONARY CONFERENCE, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pee Dee Baptist Association Building, 119 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet. Registration will begin at 9. For information, call 910-582-5050.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, 6 p.m., Fifth Sunday Night Sing.

EMMANUEL TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD, 125 Ellerbe Road, Rockingham, Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Host missionary, Vickie Moore.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S., Rockingham, special ladies’ meeting, 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Guest speaker, Rose McNight. Ladies welcome. Men will meet in the church sanctuary.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 3 p.m., Pastor’s Aide program.

LOVELY HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 120 Lincoln St., Rockingham, 3 p.m., installation of pastor the Rev. Vivian L. Kellock. Messenger, the Rev. Benny Kemp, Charlotte.

ST. PETER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Bridges St, Hamlet, has canceled services for this Sunday but will resume with a communion service on May 6.

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston. Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Preaching, Pastor Donald L. Covington.

Sunday through May 4

BIBLE FREEWILL CHURCH OF WORSHIP, 682 N.C. 281, Hamlet. 5 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Speakers, the Rev. Teddy Freeman, the Rev. Gerald McDowell, the Rev. Odell Wilkins.

May 4, 5

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, plate sale: fish, chicken, barbecue with sides. Call 910-206-2002 for information.

May 5

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road, Rockingham. Car show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to any make, model. Includes drawing for 32-inch flat-screen TV; fish or chicken dinners or sandwiches. Free registration. No alcohol, loud music allowed. (Rain date May 19.) For information, call Mike Ingram, 910-894-0433; Shawn Everett, 910-334-9034; Monroe Terry, 910-894-0755.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, off N.C. 38 on Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Carry-out plates available. Funds raised will finance church missions.

May 6

GREEN LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 507 Green Lake Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m., Women’s Day. Guest speaker, the Rev. Wanda Cassidy, Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, Rockingham.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, youth anniversary celebration, 3 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 3 p.m., Women’s Home Mission program. Guest preacher, Pastor Robert McArthur, Piney Grove Church, Windblow.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Women in Red, 3 p.m.

May 12

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Gospel Singers anniversary celebration.

May 13

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, “Works of the Flesh” quarterly program, 2:30 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Mother’s Day program. Spoken word, Elder Doris Pearson.

May 20

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Pastoral Sunday.

BASS TEMPLE UNITED CHURCH OF GOD, 147 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 3 p.m., “7 Sins God Hates.” For more information, contact C. Moore at 910-582-2134.

May 22-24

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, spring revival, 7 nightly. Speaker, the Rev. Bobby McRae, Thomasville Baptist Church, Mount Gilead.

May 24

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Associate Pastor Pearlie Chappell appreciation service, 3 p.m., 232 Davey Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Preacher, the Rev. David Dockery, Shiloh Baptist Church, High Point, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

May 27

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, 11 a.m., homecoming service. Speaker, the Rev. H.K. Williams, pastor. Lunch will follow.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Fourth Sunday service. Preacher, Elder Doris Pearson, Asheboro.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.