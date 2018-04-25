Hospitals earn ‘A’ for patient safety

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond earned its third consecutive “A” rating for guaranteeing patients may feel safe in the hospital. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond earned its third consecutive “A” rating for guaranteeing patients may feel safe in the hospital. Kilarski Kilarski

ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst again have earned “A’s” from a the nonprofit Leapfrog Group, which assesses hospital safety nationwide.

The designations announced this week mark the the third consecutive “A” rating for Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond and the fourth consecutive “A” rating for Moore Regional Hospital.

Leapfrog grants 750 “A” rankings.

“It is an honor for FirstHealth to continuously be recognized by the Leapfrog Group for our demonstrated commitment to ensuring patient safety,” said David J. Kilarski, chief executive officer of FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “Our physicians, nurses and staff work tirelessly to provide a safe environment and the best possible care for our patients.”

The Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to hospitals, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms during patient care.

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice each year. The assessments are peer reviewed and free to the public.

“This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections and injuries,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Receiving an ‘A’ Safety Grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first.”

To see the grades for Moor Regional Regional-Richmond and Moore Regional, and to view tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond earned its third consecutive “A” rating for guaranteeing patients may feel safe in the hospital. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_firsthealth.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond earned its third consecutive “A” rating for guaranteeing patients may feel safe in the hospital. Kilarski https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_davidkilarski.jpg Kilarski