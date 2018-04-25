2 charged in break-in, gun theft

Dixon Dixon Holden Holden

ROCKINGHAM — Police have charged two people with breaking into a car to steal a gun.

The vehicle was parked outside the Save More convenience store next to the 74 Car Wash on East Broad Avenue when Isaiah Jaquan Dixon, 27, of Hamlet and Chelsea Christine Holden, 24, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, broke in, according to a Rockingham Police Department press release.

The incident occurred April 18. Dixon and Holden were arrested Monday.

Dixon is charged with felony counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy.

Holden is charged with felony counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, conspiracy and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dixon was placed under a $50,000 secured bond and Holden, under a $25,000 secured bond.

State records show no prior convictions for either.

