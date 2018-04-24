Cocainesuspectfaces wallof deputies

Byrd Byrd

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff’s officers approaching the home of a man suspected of cocaine trafficking were forced to draw their weapons to keep him from running, law-enforcement records show.

Narcotics detectives say that when they approached the Sandhill Road home of Hikeem Byrd, 23, to serve an active warrant, Byrd saw them coming and turned to the back of the house to flee. He claimed to be fetching his crutches, the warrant says, but the devices were clearly visible near the front door.

The detectives say they had reason to believe Byrd was hiding drug money when they pulled up to his house Thursday. Byrd allegedly had sold 58.3 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on two occasions between Jan. 31 and April 19.

He was wanted in connection with a Dec, 9 armed robbery that netted $1,075 and 3 ounces of marijuana worth approximately $1,825, warrants for his arrest show.

Byrd is charged with four felony counts each of selling or delivering cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. He also is charged with two felony counts each of trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Additional charges include one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byrd was out on bond after a Dec. 20 arrest stemming from an attempt to elude sheriff’s deputies by driving 95-mph in a 55-mph zone, arrest warrants show.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond and is to appear in court May 3.

In July 2013, Byrd was convicted of felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and larceny from a person, for which he served three years in prison, state records show. He was release in August 2016.

Byrd https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_HIKEEM-IDRISE-LAMAR-BYRD.jpg Byrd

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.