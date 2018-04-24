3 suspects sought in shooting

ELLERBE — Three men wanted in connection to a Sunday break-in and shooting on Green Lake Road remain at large, Sheriff James Clemmons said Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Clemmons said, his office received a call reporting that someone had been shot at 776 Green Lake Road. Deputies found a male victim in the yard there, Clemmons said without releasing the man’s identity.

The victim was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital and is in stable condition, he said.

Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge declined to comment on whether anything had been stolen from the residence.

Deputies are seeking three black males who wore bandannas over their faces, Clemmons said. He released no other details.

Anyone near Green Lake Road and Country Lane between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday is being asked to help, Clemmons said — “no matter how simple you feel it may seem.”

Anyone with information may call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232 or Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.