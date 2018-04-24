Local students make chancellor’s list

Tyrik Thompson of Hamlet and Ashley Tyler of Rockingham have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester at Fayetteville State University.

Students who complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are placed on the list.

FSU is the second-oldest public institution in North Carolina. A member of the University of North Carolina system, FSU has more than 6,000 students and offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate-and graduate-degree programs.