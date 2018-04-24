Furr Furr

ELLERBE — A Pinebluff man will face his first hearing today in the death and serious injury of an Ellerbe couple struck when his car drifted into opposing traffic last March, N.C. Highway Patrol reports show.

Immediately after the incident, troopers charged Michael James Furr, 45, with driving while impaired and driving without a valid license. New charges include one felony count each of death by a vehicle, serious injury by a vehicle and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Reports show that at about 7 p.m. March 31, Furr was driving east on Lee Thee Church Road near its intersection with Haywood Cemetery Road when his car drifted into an oncoming lane, striking a vehicle head on before running off the right side of the road.

Wallace Nunn died in the collision, and Allene Nunn suffered a broken neck and broken arms, a warrant for Furr’s arrest shows.

The warrant claims that Furr’s impairment and subsequent collision resulted from his use of an illicit substance. Another warrant alleges that Furr was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the wreck.

Furr is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court today and May 9.

Additional charges against him include failure to dim his car’s lights when meeting an oncoming vehicle, operating a vehicle with unsafe tires and driving left of the center line.

Furr never has been incarcerated but has been on probation numerous times for traffic and drug-related offenses since 1990, following convictions in Moore County.

His first conviction was for willful injury to real property in February 1990, followed by convictions in June 1993 on four misdemeanor charges: driving while impaired, resisting an officer, obstructing justice and driving with a revoked license, state records show.

In June 1995, Furr was convicted of felony trafficking of cocaine.

He logged no other convictions until October 2016, when he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Furr was sentenced to probation for both charges, state records show.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

