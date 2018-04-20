Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County residents vote at the county Extension office at 218 Carolina Street during lunch hours on Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County residents vote at the county Extension office at 218 Carolina Street during lunch hours on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Two-hundred and forty-seven Richmond County residents have already cast their ballots for the upcoming primary and school board elections since early voting began Thursday.

The polls are located at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham. Polls are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

The early voting period will end May 5. Election day is May 8.

If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s too late at this point. For those who are voting, there is no need for photo ID following a supreme court ruling against the requirement.

In the Republican primary, voters will choose if U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger makes it to the November ballot or if it will be either challenger Mark Harris or Clarence Goins Jr. They will also decide if state Sen. Tom McInnis or Whispering Pines Mayor Michelle Lexo faces off against Democratic challenger Helen Probst Mills.

Democratic voters will send either Christian Cano or Dan McReady to face the winner of the Republican congressional race; and pick four out of five candidates — Peggy Covington, Don Bryant, Tavares Bostic, Herb Long and Rick Watkins — to run for county commissioner in the general election.

Unaffiliated voters can cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primary.

Seven candidates are vying for one of four spots on the Richmond County Board of Education, including incumbents Irene Pittman Aiken, Bobbie Sue Ormsby and Joe Richardson, and challengers Pat Campbell, Daryl Mason, J.L. McCulers and Statha Osborne.

The school board election is non-partisan.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County residents vote at the county Extension office at 218 Carolina Street during lunch hours on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_earlyvote_april18-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County residents vote at the county Extension office at 218 Carolina Street during lunch hours on Friday.