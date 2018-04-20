Richmond County investigators charge man with selling weed, cocaine

Brown Brown Jones Jones

ROCKINGHAM — An investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit into alleged cocaine and marijuana dealing resulted in the arrest of a Rockingham man last week.

Detectives used two confidential informants to purchase cocaine and marijuana from Steven Jones, 45, of Skipper Street in Rockingham on April 11, arresting him on the April 13, according to warrants for his arrest.

Jones was found with 31 grams of cocaine, 284.6 grams of marijuana (10.04 ounces) and four Xanax pills. He was also found with prescription opioid addiction treatment drugs — 11 strips of Suboxone and five Zubsolv tablets — as well as one oxycodone pill, according to warrants.

These drugs, along with assorted drug paraphernalia and $4,991 in cash, were found in a black bag in Jones’ car, a dresser in his home or on his person and seized by the sheriff’s office, warrants show.

He is charged with one felony count each of trafficking in cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.

Jones is additionally charged with two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the purposes of keeping and selling a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He posted a $100,000 bond at the Richmond County Jail and was released on April 13.

Jones has one previous conviction for a February 2006 misdemeanor charge of maintaining any place for a controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to probation, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

The sheriff’s office also arrested a woman last week wanted in a Pennsylvania fraud case: 27-year-old Carla Star Elaine Brown, of Ellerbe Grove Church Road in Rockingham. REM Staffing, Inc., a company in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, contacted their local police in regard to a large number of unauthorized withdrawals from the company’s bank account on Oct. 12 of last year, according to a warrant for her arrest.

Following a review of company bank statements, investigators determined that there were 10 payments made to Sprint, nine payments to Nation General Insurance, two payments to Planet Fitness and four PayPal transactions all made under Brown’s name. Brown’s Sprint account was linked to a New York address and numerous other previous addresses — including the Rockingham address — but none in Pennsylvania.

The Rockingham address was determined to be Brown’s current residence because the same account had been used to pay the Charlotte branch of Time Warner Cable.

Brown is charged with one count of receiving stolen property and the judge in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, has requested that she be extradited to face charges there.

She was arrested on April 13 and placed under a $25,000 bond at the Richmond County Jail. She posted bail the following day and was released. She has no prior charges in Richmond County, according to state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

