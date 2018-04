The detectives, officers and dispatchers of the Hamlet Police Department have voted Stacey Sparks their dispatcher of the year.

Sparks, a 2012 graduate of Richmond Early College High School, has served with the department for two years.

She received her award at a recent recognition dinner honoring law-enforcement dispatchers throughout Richmond County.

