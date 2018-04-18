Warrant: Man wielding machete tried to take kids

Giles Giles

HAMLET — A Laurinburg man has been charged in connection with an attempt to kidnap his own children from their mother while wielding a machete the day before a domestic violence protection order between the two expired.

Early Sunday morning, 38-year-old Damon Mason Giles, of Laurinburg kicked open the door to a mobile home on Micha Lane in Hamlet and attempted to take his two children, ages 10 and 11, according to a search warrant. This awakened a man asleep at the residence who grabbed his rifle to confront Giles as he was loading the children into his car.

Giles then allegedly threatened to kill the man while armed with a machete and a knife, and at some point threw the knife at the man but was ultimately prevented from escaping with the children. After Giles fled the scene, deputies said, the man found that a tire on both his and the children’s mother’s cars appeared to have been stabbed with a knife.

The protection order barred Giles from going to the mother’s home and from taking the children, who were in her custody, according to the warrant. The order was set to expire the following day.

Deputies say fixed-blade knife was recovered from the scene.

Giles is charged with two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of violating a protective order. He is additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, larceny and injury to real property

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 bond. His first court date is slated for April 30.

Giles was arrested in February in connection with a conspiracy to defraud the Rockingham Walmart by returning items that he had not yet paid for. Charges of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and felony conspiracy are currently pending in Richmond County Superior Court.

Online court records show Giles is also facing a charge of misdemeanor larceny and traffic infractions of driving with a revoked license and speeding in Richmond County; and felony charge of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of larceny and resisting a public officer in Scotland County.

His criminal history dates back to October 1996. His first recorded offense was felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction (a sawed-off shotgun), and two felony counts each of breaking and entering and larceny. He served 2½ months for these offenses, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Seven months after he was released, he was charged with five additional felonies; three for breaking and entering, one larceny of a motor vehicle and one larceny. He was sentenced to a year and 10 months for those offenses.

In August 2000, Giles was sentenced to probation for four misdemeanors: two for assaulting a female, one for resisting an officer and one for simple affray (assault).

In March 2001, he was convicted of three more felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering, along with six misdemeanors — two violations of a protective order, one count of breaking and entering, one count of injury to private property, one count of wanton injury to property worth more than $200, and one count of communicating threats. He served a year and four months for the offenses, court records show.

In December 2009, he was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, and in March 2010, with unauthorized use of a vehicle. While on probation for those charges, he was charged in April 2011 with 23 felony counts related to stealing and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

The charges comprised six for breaking and entering, two for larceny of items worth more than $1,000, six for breaking and entering a vehicle, one for larceny of a motor vehicle, three for credit card theft, four for larceny after breaking and entering, and one for being a habitual felon, court records show.

Giles left prison last November.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

