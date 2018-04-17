Anson pair charged in Hamlet robbery

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet police officers stand in front of the 74 Fast Shop on U.S. 74 in Hamlet following an armed robbery. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet police officers stand in front of the 74 Fast Shop on U.S. 74 in Hamlet following an armed robbery.

HAMLET — Police have charged two suspects wanted in connection to a Tuesday afternoon armed robbery of the 74 Fast Shop convenience store on U.S. 74 near Richmond Community College.

Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters said 17-year-old Jaylan Deshawn Smith, of Wadesboro entered the store but left when he saw another customer. Once that customer left, Smith returned and threatened the cashier with a gun, making off with what the store’s owner, who asked not to be named, said was “several hundred” dollars before police got to the scene.

Detective Capt. Randy Dover said a witness followed the alleged getaway vehicle long enough to jot down the license plate information and bring it back to police.

According to police, the driver of the car, 20-year-old Randi Sa’mone Rivers, of Billow Street in Wadesboro, heeded an officer’s siren in Anson County and pulled over without resistance, leading to the pair’s arrest.

The owner said the store would be closed for the rest of the day.

“We’re very fortunate no one was hurt,” Waters said. “We have a good working relationship with law enforcement in the surrounding counties (Richmond and Anson county sheriffs’ offices) who helped us on this.”

Both Smith and Rivers are charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Smith was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Dover said Rivers was also served with an indictment on felony charges in Anson County.

Online court records show she is facing four counts of felony conspiracy, one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of filing a false report at a police station in Anson County Superior Court.

She was jailed under a total $85,000 secured bond.

Rivers also has a speeding infraction pending in Union County District Court.

Smith has no other pending charges, records show.

Neither have past criminal convictions in the state, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

