Unity in the Community to encourage entrepreneurship, job readiness

ROCKINGHAM — A group of residents have banded together to put on the second annual Unity in the Community event which will promote entrepreneurship to an audience of all ages.

The event will have a panel of local business owners who will speak about their experiences and offer advice, and will include a representative from NC Works to speak about the organization’s free GED preparation courses. There will also be a bounce house, face painting, a three-point shooting contest and a dance contest.

The idea for this kind of event started as an effort to get a few families together for food and community, but lead organizer for the event Alexander Robinson said, “God started giving me different ideas … one thing led to another.”

The event will be held on April 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 417 Hood St.

“I always wanted to start something like this,” said Robinson, a Rockingham resident. “With Richmond County being so small and limited, growing up I felt like I was ‘inside the box’ … it was never embedded in me to think outside the box and not be an employee but an employer.”

The event is not connected to the committee of the same name — Unity in the Community — started in Dobbins Heights as a partnership between the town and FirstHealth to promote holistic community health, but Robinson acknowledged that the goals are similar.

There will be a performance by a nine-year-old rapper and step performance by the Hustlers for Christ group from Southern Pines. Everything at the event will be free of charge, according to Robinson.

“When I grew up there was nothing like this offered besides football and the movie theater when it was here … little things like that kept us out of trouble,” Robinson said.

Rashard Holiday, a volunteer for the event, said the goal is to inform people in a safe place.

“We’re trying to bridge gaps between ethnicities and generations,” Holiday said.

The inaugural event held in Dobbins Heights had several hundred people in attendance, and Robinson is expecting a similar turnout this year. His plan is to move the event around Richmond County and the neighboring counties.

