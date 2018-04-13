3 selected for Governor’s School

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School will send three rising seniors to the Governor’s School of North Carolina this summer.

Emily Parsons and Gabriella Paoni will study English, and Kylie McDonald, social studies. The girls were among 1,700 applicants for the summer session, only 670 of whom were selected.

They will spend 5½ weeks at Meredith College in Raleigh.

North Carolina’s Governor’s School is the country’s oldest statewide summer residential program for academically or intellectually gifted high school students.

