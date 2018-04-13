Southern Pines Police: Lee County murder victim pregnant with Rockingham suspect’s baby

Little Little Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Southern Pines Police Chief Robert Temme speaks to reporters about the murder of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett during a press conference Friday afternoon. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Southern Pines Police Chief Robert Temme speaks to reporters about the murder of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett during a press conference Friday afternoon.

SOUTHERN PINES — Police in Moore County have charged a Richmond County teen with killing a Lee County teen pregnant with their unborn child.

Brian Lovon Little, 18, of Robin Covington Road, Rockingham, is accused of killing 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett of Sanford, who was in the late term of her pregnancy, earlier this week. Lt. Kyle Marsh confirmed investigators have sufficient evidence to believe that Little was the father of the baby.

Southern Pines Police Chief Robert Temme said there is no reason to believe there is any remaining threat to the community.

Barrett’s body was found in her vehicle on a dirt road off of South Gaines Street around 7:45 Sunday evening, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Deputy Chief Nick Paladori said Barrett suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Police say Barrett “was pregnant with a ‘full-term’ unborn child who was additionally deceased.”

Barrett recently transferred from Richmond Senior High School and was a senior at Southern Lee High School, according to WRAL-TV. Little graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2017, and played defensive back for the Raiders football team in 2016.

Investigators recovered a gun they believe was used in the crime, though it is unclear where the weapon was found, and they are continuing their analysis. They recovered other evidence at the scene, but could not release further details. Marsh could not comment on whether Little acted alone in the killing, and reiterated that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Marsh said a motive had not yet been established and the investigation is ongoing.

Little was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday. Investigators have interviewed Little multiple times since his arrest.

He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child and is being held without bond in the Moore County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court April 24.

He has no prior convictions, according to Capt. Charles Campbell, information officer for the Southern Pines Police Department.

The lead law enforcement agency in the case is the Southern Pines Police Department, with support from the State Bureau of Investigation, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockingham Police Department.

The Daily Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.

Little https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_brianlittle.jpg Little Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Southern Pines Police Chief Robert Temme speaks to reporters about the murder of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett during a press conference Friday afternoon. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_murder_pressconf_sp.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Southern Pines Police Chief Robert Temme speaks to reporters about the murder of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett during a press conference Friday afternoon.