Rockingham teen charged with killing pregnant Lee County teen, unborn child in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES —Police in Moore County have charged a Richmond County teen for killing a pregnant Lee County teen and her unborn child.

Brian Lovon Little, 18, of Robin Covington Road, Rockingham, is accused of killing 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett of Sanford, who was in the late term of her pregnancy, earlier this week.

Barrett’s body was found in a vehicle on a dirt road off of South Gaines Street around 7:45 Sunday evening, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Police say Barrett “was pregnant with a ‘full-term’ unborn child who was additionally deceased.”

Little is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child and is being held without bond in the Moore County Detention Center. Records show he was booked at 12:23 a.m. Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court April 24.

Police are scheduled to have a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Daily Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_brian-little2018413101151582-1.jpg