Applications being accepted for Bright Ideas education grants

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric is once again partnering with local educators to bring learning to life through the Bright Ideas education grant program. Starting April 1, educators can submit an application for Bright Ideas grants of up to $2,000 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be funded. Educators can learn more and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.

“The Bright Ideas grant program seeks to encourage teacher originality and student engagement by funding projects that take a creative approach to learning,” said Ashley Haynes, communications specialist for Pee Dee Electric. “ Pee Dee Electric is proud to be part of this long-standing effort to support both education and our local community.”

Pee Dee Electric expects to award $13,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year to teachers in Anson, Moore, Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties. Grants are available to K-12 teachers for projects in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team and must apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.

Applications will be accepted April 1 through September 19. Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.

North Carolina’s 26 electric cooperatives have collectively pledged about $600,000 in Bright Ideas funding for the 2018-19 school year. Since 1994, educators statewide have received more than $11.5 million in Bright Ideas grant funding, and over 2.2 million North Carolina students have participated in approximately 11,000 Bright Ideas projects.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_guest-commentary-1.jpg