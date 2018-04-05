Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 on drug charges

Montgomery Montgomery Paglia Paglia Sanders Sanders

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested three individuals on drug charges in the last week.

Mon-T James Montgomery, 29, of Hamlet was arrested Monday after selling what deputies believed to be crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three occasions, according to a press release.

Montgomery is charged with three felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for selling a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 19.

Montgomery was previously convicted of a Level 5 DWI in December 2014, for which he was sentenced to probation, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

On March 28, deputies arrested 42-year-old Keith Ronald Paglia and 32-year-old Miranda Blair Sanders, both of Rockingham.

Paglia was arrested following a traffic stop after deputies discovered he was driving without a license and in possession of Oxycodone pills, according to a press release. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving without a license. Paglia was jailed under a $2,500 secure bond and has a court date scheduled for April 19.

Paglia is a convicted felon with charges dating back to June 1993 when he was convicted of two felony counts of larceny of over $200, one felony count of breaking and entering, and one felony count of breaking and entering a vehicle. In November of that year he was convicted of one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without a license, according to state records.

At some point while serving time for these charges, he escaped from prison but was returned. He served a total of six years and four months for these offenses. Most recently, Paglia served three months in 2008 for misdemeanor convictions of assault on a female and larceny, according to state records.

Deputies arrested Sanders at her residence after she allegedly sold marijuana to a confidential informant. She is charged with two counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance — all felonies. Sanders is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Sanders was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 12.

She has no prior convictions, according to state records.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

