‘Spayghetti’ dinner to help prevent unwanted pups

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Animal Advocates will serve a “spayghetti dinner” Saturday to help keep low-income pet owners from being overrun with unwanted pups and kittens.

The dinner will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 49, off Boyd Lake Road in Hamlet. (That’s across from the National Guard Armory.) Cost is $10 for “spayghetti,” garlic bread and a drink. A cash bar will be available for those who wish to wet their whistles otherwise.

“(We’re) just trying to keep as many animals out of the shelter as possible,” organizer Allison Sweatt said Thursday. As for paying for spaying and not neutering, too …

Females “are the ones who have all the puppies and all the kittens,” Sweatt said. And it’s good to start somewhere.

Many low-income people come by their pets the way everyone else does — for free. But then come the costs for food and birth control, Sweatt said — “They love their animals, but they can’t afford (to get them fixed).”

With the money raised, the Animal Advocates will offer a chance to get an animal spayed for $5.

The event is the second of its kind. After the 2014 event, the organization paid for about 250 operations, Sweatt said.

Saturday’s dinner will include eat-in or take out food, “good company” and raffles for sponsor-donated prizes. Former Ellerbe Springs chef Charles Collins will concoct the spaghetti sauce from ingredients he will provide.

The organization will post dates pet owners can make appointments to have their animals spayed. Those who wish to take in their animals should keep an eye on the Facebook page for Richmond County Animal Advocates.

Those wishing for more information on Saturday’s event or the organization may email rcaa.shelterme@gmail.com or check the Facebook page.

