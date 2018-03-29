Richmond County deputies charge 3 following drug transactions

Powell Powell Warren Warren Allen Allen

ROCKINGHAM — Deputies have arrested a couple and a man recently charged in a shooting on charges relating to selling crack cocaine.

Lionell Perez Powell, 51, of Aleo 9th Avenue, is accused of selling a total of 0.7 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in two transactions between Feb. 5 and March 23, according to arrest warrants. A child was allegedly present during at least one of these transactions.

When deputies went to Powell’s East Rockingham residence to serve warrants for his arrest, 23-year-old Gladys Marie Warren answered the door and said that Powell was not home, though one of the officers had heard her talking to someone inside prior to opening the door, according to court documents. Deputies say Warren was also found with a syringe and lighter.

Powell is charged with four felony counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

Online records show he also has drug and weapon charges pending in superior court.

Warren is charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine, one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and child abuse.

The two were arrested and are in custody at the Richmond County Jail. Powell is being held under a $25,000 secured bond, Warren under a $10,000 bond.

Delton Octavius Allen, 29, of Ellen Drive, allegedly sold at least 0.7 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in two transactions between March 8 and March 23.

Allen is charged with four felony counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver as Schedule II controlled substance; and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Allen already has pending charges following a Feb. 11 shooting on Aleo 7th Drive. He admitted to bringing a gun to confront a man regarding a personal matter, and a witness said Allen and the man he was there to confront fired at each other, according to court records. He is facing one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon in that case.

Allen is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Powell has faced drug and larceny charges dating back to 1984, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

In March 1984 he was convicted of possessing a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell, for which he served six months in prison. He was convicted in June 1990 of felony breaking and entering and, in May 1993, of larceny over $200, for which he served a combined sentence of 13 months in prison, records show.

Powell was convicted of felony breaking and entering in July 1997, serving eight months in prison. In April 2002, he was convicted of being a habitual felon and one felony count of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, for which he served four years and seven months in prison. He served seven months in prison for a December 2010 conviction of for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a license.

Most recently, Powell was convicted in September 2014 one two felony counts of larceny of over $1,000 and sentenced to a month in prison, according to state records.

Warren has been previously convicted of four misdemeanors and has never been incarcerated. In December 2014 she was convicted of larceny and possession of stolen goods. Then in November 2015 she was convicted of larceny and first-degree trespassing, according to state records.

Allen was convicted of common law robbery and second-degree burglary in May 2006, and in December 2017 of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He received probation for all three offenses, according to state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

Powell https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_lionellpowell.jpg Powell Warren https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_gladyswarren.jpg Warren Allen https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_deltonallen.jpg Allen