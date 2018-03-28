Single-vehicle wreck kills 2 north of Hoffman

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Investigators with the N.C. Highway Patrol take photos of a wreck on U.S. 1 north of Hoffman Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two passengers and sent two others to the hospital. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Investigators with the N.C. Highway Patrol take photos of a wreck on U.S. 1 north of Hoffman Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two passengers and sent two others to the hospital.

HOFFMAN — Two people were killed and two others sent to a hospital following a wreck just south of the Moore County line Tuesday night.

Randy Gibson, 32, and Sharon Campbell, 61, both of Aberdeen, died when they were ejected from the pickup truck they were in drifted off of the left side of the road and then over-corrected, causing it to run off the right side of the road and flip three times, coming to rest on the right shoulder, according to 1st Sgt. B.G. Jones of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time. Jones could not identify them Wednesday morning but said one was in critical condition and the other’s condition was unknown. It is unclear which hospital they were taken to. It is also unclear where the passengers were seated or who was driving at the time of the wreck.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, just north of Glider Road and south of the county line at Drowning Creek.

Authorities turned away traffic at Leader Lane for about two hours. The highway was clear of debris and emergency vehicles around 11 p.m.

Troopers also provided an update on the March 8 wreck that claimed the life of 70-year-old truck driver Larry Steven Newell, of Candor.

Jones said at the time that because there was no sign that Newell applied the brake as his tractor-trailer drifted off of U.S. 220, the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue. Jones said the autopsy was inconclusive and so the medical issue designation has been retracted.

“We’re not sure whether he did or didn’t (have a medical issue),” Jones said. “If it’s a clear-cut medical issue they’ll rule it that way … that’s what we battle.”

2 other passengers sent to hospital