Rockingham Police charge 2 with drug offenses

ROCKINGHAM — Police arrested two men on separate felony drug charges last week.

Marquis Tavon Quick, 29, was found on March 17 in possession of 61.4 grams of marijuana, or 2.17 ounces, according to warrants. Quick is charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

He was placed under a $15,000 bond at the Richmond County Jail, but has since been released. He has no prior convictions, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Jimmie Jacobs, 47, was found in possession of cocaine, four crack pipes and steel wool, which is used as a filter when smoking crack, on March 21, according to warrants.

He is charged with one count of felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000.

Online court records show Jacobs is facing a slew of traffic infractions in Robeson and Richmond counties, including driving with a revoked license, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt.

Jacobs has been previously convicted on numerous charges in neighboring Hoke, Scotland, Robeson and Cumberland counties, according to state records.

From June to November in 1988, Jacobs was charged with one count of simple assault in Robeson County, two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and larceny, one felony count of breaking and entering and one felony count of larceny over $200 in Hoke County. He was sentenced to probation for these offenses, according to state records.

From February to April 2002, he was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of writing a worthless check in Hoke County, with four more misdemeanor counts in Robeson County, for which he received probation. He was also convicted of driving with a revoked license over this period.

In 2008, Jacobs was convicted of two violations of employment security which he was originally charged for in November and December 2002. In June 2008 he was convicted of one felony count of breaking and entering and one felony count of larceny over $1,000 for which he served seven months in prison.

He was convicted in August 2011 of one felony count of larceny of over $1,000, one felony county of larceny after breaking and entering, one felony count of breaking and entering, and one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle. He served 10 months in prison for these offenses.

Most recently, Jacobs was convicted in April 2013 of two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one felony count of larceny over $1,000 for which he served two years and eight months in prison, being released at the end of December 2015.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

