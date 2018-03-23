Rockingham police charge 2 after finding bolt cutters, crack pipe

Locklear Locklear Hucks Hucks

ROCKINGHAM — Police officers arrested two Robeson County men on charges of having tools to break in to a building and drug paraphernalia on Sunday.

Brandon Benjamin Hucks, 30, of Orrum, and Vincent Ray Locklear, 49, of Red Springs, had bolt cutters, a file, a key puncher, gloves, a ski mask and a head lamp, according to warrants. The men were also allegedly found in possession of a crack pipe.

Hucks is charged with one felony each of of conspiracy, larceny and possession of burglary tools, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear — one a felony and one a misdemeanor, according to warrants for his arrest.

Locklear is charged with one felony count of possession of burglary tools and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug parapheralia.

As of Friday afternoon, Hucks was still being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $26,000 secured bond. Locklear was placed under a $5,000 bond but has since been released.

Hucks has previously been convicted of three misdemeanor offenses in Robeson County, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. He was convicted of misdemeanor larceny in December 2011 and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in March 2016.

Locklear has a much longer criminal record. He served three months in prison for a September 2002 conviction of felony breaking and entering a vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. He served another three months for an April 2008 conviction on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and communicating threats, state records show.

In April 2012, Locklear was convicted on six felonies: three counts of breaking and entering; two counts of larceny after breaking and entering; and one count of receiving stolen goods, according to state records. He served one month in prison for five of these offenses in 2012, and later served nine months for the receiving stolen goods conviction in 2013.

While out of prison in 2012, he committed three offenses for which he was later convicted: two felony counts of larceny of over $1,000 and one misdemeanor count of wanton injury to personal property. He served nine months for these offenses and was released in July 2014.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

Locklear https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_vincentlocklear-1.jpg Locklear Hucks https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_brandonhucks-1.jpg Hucks