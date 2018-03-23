Hamlet crime report

HAMLET — A week’s worth of incident reports released Friday by the Hamlet Police Department list arrests in connection with drunken driving, a domestic disturbance and a neighborhood dispute.

• Devore Annette Womble, 46, of Deering Street, Hamlet, was charged March 16 with driving while impaired, after pulling over at a police traffic stop at Main and South Bridges streets. The resulting police report says that: Womble told police she had consumed three shots of tequila. She could not muster enough breath to take a field sobriety test. A third test revealed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.12 percent, above the level at which a person is deemed intoxicated. She was granted release until an April 5 court date.

• Brittany Darlene Chavis, 26, of Grace Chapel Road, Hamlet, was charged March 17 with simple assault related to a domestic dispute. She was released without bond. Her court date is April 2.

• Jose Alberto Ortiz Soriano, 24, of Peachland Drive, Hamlet, was charged Sunday with driving while impaired after police pulled over his 2004 Ford Explorer. He also was charged with resisting a public officer and carrying a fictitious driver’s license. All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses. Ortiz Soriano was booked into the Richmond County Jail and later released on a $2,500 secured bond. His vehicle has been impounded. His court date is April 5.

• Thomas Bernard York, 27, of Monroe Avenue, Hamlet, was charged Sunday with larceny and second-degree trespassing after officers served an outstanding warrant. Both charges are misdemeanors. York was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and later released. His court date is April 2.

• Demetrius “D-Man” Lamar Hunter, 23, of Buttercup Drive, Hamlet, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Richmond County Jail, where he remains, in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Hunter was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2012, landing him in prison for two years.

He was most recently convicted of felony larceny in 2015 and was given a 36-month suspended sentence, records show.

• Scotty Ira Curtis Wight, 37, of Hester Road, Rockingham, and Southern Randolph Mills, 22, of McDonald Avenue, Hamlet, were jailed Monday on a number of charges related to a fistfight with a 63-year-old Hamlet resident. Wight was charged with simple assault, resisting a public officer and injury to personal property, and taken to jail and given a $1,500 secured bond. All of the charges against Wight are misdemeanor offenses. Mills was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and jailed in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond. The third man, Jimmy Morris, had the same address as Mills. He was charged with aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, and released. Both Wight and Mills have been released.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

