Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrest 6 on various drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made several drug arrests in recent weeks, two of which involved individuals who were already in jail and one who brought drugs directly to the county courthouse.

Dustin Wayne Coble, 27, was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and nine suboxone strips on March 8, while serving time in the Richmond County Jail for a series of a offenses stemming from a Feb. 22 robbery.

Coble allegedly broke into a residence on Airport Road and stole a Bushmaster rifle. He then set the residence on fire, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is facing two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and second-degree arson.

These charges bring his total bond amount to $45,000 bond, according to jail records.

Online court records show Coble has several pending charges:

District Court: two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia; one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny; operating a vehicle with no insurance and having a fictitious or altered title, registration card or tag.

Superior Court: two counts of felony breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; larceny of a firearm; felony larceny; felony probation violation; misdemeanor injury to real property.

Coble previously plead guilty to felony larceny in February 2017, for which he was sentenced to a year of probation, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Deputies arrested Alec Gustave Bower, 27, of Rockingham on March 7 after he allegedly purchased prescription pills from a confidential informant.

Bower is charged with one felony count each of: selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a dwelling for a keeping a controlled substance.

Bower was held under a $15,000 secure bond.

Most recently, Bower was convicted in 2015 of driving while impaired in Brusnwick County, records show. Two years prior, he was convicted of one misdemeanor charge each of injurty to real property and first-degree trespassing.

Bower was incarcerated for a year, March 2009 to March 2010, after his probation was revoked from a 2008 conviction on felony charges of selling a Schedule II controlled subsance and breaking and entering.

Also in 2008, he was convicted on one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, resisting an officer and injury to real property.

Bower’s first conviction was in 2007 on two counts of simple assault.

Deputies arrested Amy L. Parker, 36, of Rockingham on Feb. 20 after she allegedly sold prescription pills and marijuana to a confidential informant, according to a press release.

Parker is charged with one felony count each of: selling a Schedule IV controlled substance; delivering a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; maintaining a dwelling for keeping a controlled substance; selling a Schedule VI controlled substance; delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance and one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

She was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Andria Kendall Leviner, 18, of Ellerbe, was arrested March 12 for allegedly possessing contraband at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on jail property was arrested and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Leviner has no prior convictions, according to state records.

Ronald Lee Bright, 41, of Rockingham, was arrested on March 2 after he attempted to pass through the security check at the entrance of the Richmond County Judicial Center with cocaine and prescription pills, according to deputies.

Bright is charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

He was booked under a $1,000 secured bond.

Bright’s most recent conviction was in January on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon from September 2016 for which he was sentenced to two years of probation, acccording to state records.

He served 11 months in prison for an October 2007 conviction for felonius restraint and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Prior to that, Bright served two months for misdemeanor convictions of assault and communicating threats. He was put on probation in March 2005 following a misdemeanor conviction of communicating threats and again in February 2006 for a misdemeanor convction of assault.

Bright’s first offense was a simple assault in September 2001, which was followed by a March 2002 assault on a female. He served probation for both convictions, according to state records.

Harriet Ann Robinson, 35, of Ellerbe, was arrested by deputies March 2 for allegedly possessing ecstasy pills.

Robinson is charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; and maintaining a vehicle for keeping a controlled substance.

She was booked under $6,000 secure bond.

Robinson has not been previously incarcerated but has been put on probation for five offenses dating back to November 2007 when she was convicted of driving with a revoked license. In July 2008 she was convicted of one felony count of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance.

In September 2014, Robinson was convicted of a level five DWI, a misdemeanor. Then in February 2015 she was convicted of selling a Schedule II controlled substance. Most recently, she was convicted of willful injury to real property in May 2017, according to state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William R. Toler contributed to this story.

