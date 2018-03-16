Police identify murder victim

Peguese Peguese Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police cars line West Franklin Street near the intersection with Gore Drive where a man was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon. The defendant is being held without bond. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police cars line West Franklin Street near the intersection with Gore Drive where a man was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon. The defendant is being held without bond.

ROCKINGHAM — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon.

Michael Jeffery Marble, a 58-year-old man from Anson County, died after being shot by 40-year-old Lanetta Peguese, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department.

Police responded to a home on Gore Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call about a gunshot victim.

When the telecommunicator asked the first question, if police or an ambulance were needed, the caller responded with both, saying, “a gentleman has been shot.”

Richmond County Emergency Services released a redacted recording of the phone call, with distorted voices, to the Daily Journal Friday morning after a request was made late Thursday afternoon.

911: Tell me exactly what happened?

Caller: I don’t know exactly what happened … I was coming down the street and I saw this guy laying on the ground …. (unintelligible) … I’m with him now.

…

911: How old is he?

Caller: Maybe early 50s

911: Is he awake?

Caller: I can’t tell. All I can tell is he’s still breathing…

…

911: When did this happen?

Caller: I couldn’t say, I was just coming down the road and I just happened to look over and see a gentleman laying on the ground with … a pool of blood around him.

911: Is the assailant still nearby?

Caller: Yes.

…

911: Is there more than one wound?

Caller: Uh, I can’t really tell where the wound’s at … blood comin’ out of his ear on the left side …

The telecommunicator then begins to give the caller instructions to aid the victim as sirens are heard in the background.

When they arrived on scene, officers attempted to administer aid to Marble who later pronounced dead FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond where he died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Investigators said Friday that the motive was “unclear at this point.”

Peguese was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. Although she had her first appearance in court Friday morning, she is still being held without bond in the Richmond County Jail. Her next court date is scheduled for March 29.

Online records with the North Carolina Court System and Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Peguese has no other pending charges or prior convictions in the state.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is the first homicide investigated by the Rockingham Police Department in 2018.

Peguese https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_lanettapeguese-2.jpg Peguese Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police cars line West Franklin Street near the intersection with Gore Drive where a man was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon. The defendant is being held without bond. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_rpd_goredrive.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police cars line West Franklin Street near the intersection with Gore Drive where a man was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon. The defendant is being held without bond.

Defendant still being held without bond