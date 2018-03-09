Troopers identify truck driver killed in crash north of Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the driver who died when his truck veered off of U.S. 220 and collided with a tree as 70-year-old Larry Steven Newell, of Candor.

Newell worked for Wayne Dunn Logging, LLC, a shipping and trucking company based in Mount Gilead.

First Sgt. B.G. Jones said Newell did not apply the brake at any point in the collision, which suggested a medical issue. The report still had the cause of the wreck as “due to a medical issue” as of Friday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.

The truck was heading north on U.S. 220 on Thursday when it drifted off the road just past Snead Avenue, and apparently launched from a shallow ditch into the tree line where it jackknifed and exploded. Nearby residents reported hearing two “booms” and one felt her house shake. The explosions sent thick plumes of black smoke high into the air Thursday afternoon.

