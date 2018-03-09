Rockingham police seek runaway teen

ROCKINGHAM — Police are seeking the community’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

The Rockingham Police Department issued a press release Friday afternoon to ask for assistance finding 17-year-old Christian Antonio Botello-Salinas.

Police say Botello-Salinas was picked up by the school bus Wednesday morning and dropped off at Richmond Senior High School. However, he did not ride the bus that afternoon and has not been seen since.

Investigators say he was reported to be wearing a black hoodie, white polo shirt, khaki pants and white Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468 or any other local law enforcement agency.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_antoniobotello-salinas.jpg