Hamlet Police K-9 finds cocaine, weed in traffic stop

HAMLET — Police Department headquarters reeked of bagged marijuana early this week after a late-Friday arrest forced officers to catalogue and fill evidence lockers with a half-pound of the stuff.

Police reports show that Bryman Loyd Gomez, 29, of Glenmore Drive, Rockingham, was charged early Saturday with possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for use in selling drugs — all felonies — and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gomez was released from the Richmond County Jail after posting a $7,500 secured bond, reports show.

At about 10 Friday night, reports show, a patrol officer pulled over the gray 2018 Nissan Cube that Gomez was driving because its registration had expired in 2015.

When Gomez rolled down his window, the officer could smell marijuana, Detective Capt. Randy Dover said. But a search yielded no results, Dover said, so the officer called in K-9 Officer Greg Stone and police dog Edy.

When Stone and Edy got to to the site — the Circle B convenience store on N.C. 177 — Edy reportedly found 4 grams of cocaine, 214 grams of cut marijuana and 24 grams of “dab,” a waxy marijuana concentrate.

“It was in a zipped container,” Dover said, but the dog could smell the drugs inside.

Police later reported also finding $1,740 in cash.

The police report also noted the tattoo on Gomez’s right arm: “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” it said.

Online court records show Gomez also has several traffic infractions. He is scheduled to appear in court April 24 on those charges and March 22 on the drug charges.

Gomez spent a month shy of three years behind bars following a 2007 conviction of trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Eight months following his release in 2010, Gomez was convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and accessory after the fact of any felony, and was given probation.

He was first convicted on misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering and larceny in 2006, records show.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Contributed photo Hamlet Police officer Chad Haywood, K-9 Edy and handler Greg Stone pose with a cache of cocaine, pot and cash following a traffic stop. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_hamlet_drugdog.jpg Contributed photo Hamlet Police officer Chad Haywood, K-9 Edy and handler Greg Stone pose with a cache of cocaine, pot and cash following a traffic stop.